CUZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.24, changing hands as high as $23.41 per share. Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.055 per share, with $28.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.41.
Also see: STBZ market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GROM
Funds Holding ZM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.