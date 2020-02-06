Cutting Through The Noise: Sustainable Investing Due Diligence

If you’re a financial advisor and haven’t had a client or prospect ask about sustainable investing yet, you’re the exception. Recent Morgan Stanley research indicates 85% of a general population sample is interested in sustainable investing and 52% have taken action to include a sustainable investment strategy in their financial plan. Demand is even stronger among emerging millennial client segments: 95% are interested and 67% have already taken some action. Advisors too quick to shrug and account for the sustainable investing buzz as a fad risk being dinosaurs in the evolving financial advice ecosystem.

Motivations for the growing interest are also changing. Socially responsible investing isn’t new, with examples of retail SRI investment strategies dating back to the 1970’s inspired by political activism of the day, especially around apartheid and related divestment campaigns.

Aligning personal values with values expressed in portfolio management decisions remains attractive for investors of many political orientations, and while industry scolds have been quick to presume a performance penalty for indulging personal comfort with investment decisions, “the heart wants what the heart wants” as the old saying goes. Sleeping well ought not be discounted as a worthy objective.

But increasingly individual investors are also gravitating towards the rationale that many institutional investors are expressing these days, which is that incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in investment analysis makes sense from the standpoint of accounting for novel risks and sources of return.

As it turns out, that’s easier to say than do. Investors are a diverse lot, with widely varying priorities and preferences when it comes to ESG and sustainable approaches. And issuers of securities also have a wide variety of ways of thinking about corporate strategy and performance as it relates to sustainability. No surprise, then, that the marketplace is filled with investors, intermediaries, and issuers all talking about roughly the same thing, but using slightly different vocabulary, context, and measurement to describe a growing list of dimensions of interest.

As an advisor, it is ambitious to hope to cut through this babel of assessment and metrics to discern sound approaches for your clients. Indeed, MIT researchers cite an “aggregate of confusion” around different ESG ratings and note the fairly low correlation between ratings vendors for the same issuer. They break down the differences between ratings to three categories: “measurement divergence” is the most significant contributor to the varying conclusions and reflects different assessments of ESG categories, but “scope divergence” (the choice of relevant ESG categories) and “weight divergence” (the relative weight assigned to each category) also are relevant.

All of which makes clear how important due diligence is to evaluating sustainable investment products and strategies for your clients. A new guide sets the foundation for your assessment with the right questions to ask and context to help you determine the attributes of a strategy that matter to you and your clients.

The current state of ESG and sustainable investment is pretty close to being a definitively inefficient market: lots of information is available that is subject to uneven interpretation by investors. While that could suggest opportunities for smart advisors and their clients to realize excess returns, it also implies that the old-fashioned style of security analysis might be back in vogue, with ESG metrics joining accounting and financial data in the investor’s toolkit.

Meanwhile, until standards for data and disclosure take hold, advisors should retool their own processes for evaluating investment products and strategies. The new due diligence process will acknowledge the diversity of approaches in the market currently and seek a well balanced view of ESG factor exposures. Not so easy to do, but a terrific opportunity for advisors to further differentiate themselves in a market of investors coming their way.

