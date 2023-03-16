US Markets

Cutting tarrifs on agenda for LatAm anti-inflation plan, Mexico says

Credit: REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

March 16, 2023 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Fixes typographical error in headline, no change to content of story

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Cutting trade tariffs will be under discussion when roughly a dozen leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean meet virtually next month to forge a plan to combat inflation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador said the April 5 virtual meeting, which would include the leaders of Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Belize, Bolivia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, would be followed by an in-person encounter.

The measures to be proposed include "getting rid of tariffs, eliminating red tape for imports, exports, with the purpose of ensuring sufficient supply and fighting shortages," Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a news conference.

The president did not specify when the second, in-person meeting would take place.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Dave Graham)

