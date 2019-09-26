Cutting Rates 50 bps. Smart, Dumb, Not Enough?

(0:15) - Fed Rate Cut Again: What Does This Mean?

(1:55) - Is There A Recession On The Horizon?

(2:50) - John Blank’s Top Stock Picks

As was anticipated, the Fed cut the Fed Funds rate a quarter point. But for our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, it’s hard to say what the real justification for this was. He joins me now.

1. What’s your rationale here John?

2. Many investors considered this an underwhelming decision. Should there have been a deeper cut?

3. So was this the right move at this point?

4. Do you think the central bank is preparing to act more often in 2020?

5. Do you see an imminent U.S. economic downturn coming?

6. What do you think other central banks will do in light of this move by the Fed?

7. Stocks on your radar currently include Amgen (AMGN), Tokyo Electron (TOELY) and Kinross Gold (KGC). Why these?

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on interest rates and the Global Markets. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

