Cutting Polish rates would help industrial sentiment -c.banker

WARSAW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - One way to improve sentiment in Polish industry would be to cut interest rates, central banker Eryk Lon said in an article published on the religious website Radio Maryja.

Polish manufacturing activity contracted for the 11th straight month in September, the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index showed.

"It is... important to change this state of affairs. Interest rate reduction is one of the possibilities that could serve this purpose," Lon wrote.

The central bank considered but rejected a motion to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points in September.

Lon said he thought inflation may keep slowing down this year. The consumer price inflation index slipped to 2.6% in September from 2.9% the month before, according to a flash estimate.

Poland's central bank targets inflation of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point.

"I note that many central banks are cutting interest rates and these decisions are also motivated by the expected decline in inflationary pressure," Lon wrote.

