Cutting Expenses for the Middle Class: 5 Home Items To Stop Buying Right Now

Do you feel like your paycheck isn’t going as far as it used to? You’re not alone. Everything from groceries to items for your home are expensive. But even with inflation, for most families, the only issue isn’t what you earn. It’s also what you buy.

Check Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Read More: 9 Downsizing Tips for the Middle Class To Save on Monthly Expenses

Many middle-class families spend hundreds of dollars each month on everyday home items that they may not need. Here five household items to stop buying right now and what you can swap them for to save money instantly.

1. Name-Brand Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Most consumers are very brand aware. They have brands they enjoy using, and it’s hard to make a change. This is even true when the price of one is significantly higher than another. Unfortunately, when it comes to items like paper towels and toilet paper, this could be costing you a significant amount of money without much added value.

If you have a membership to stores like Sam’s Club or Costco, their store brand toilet paper and paper towels are often similar, yet they cost a significant amount less. Next time you’re shopping for toilet paper or paper towels, consider opting for a generic brand instead.

Explore More: 8 Frugal Habits Americans Are Ridiculed for — and Why You Shouldn’t Care

2. Scented Candles

Candles can make your home smell good; however, they can be fairly expensive and often burn out quickly. Plus, many of them contain synthetic fragrances, which can be harmful to you and your pets.

Alternatively, you can opt for longer-lasting options like wax warmers or natural diffusers. Over the long term, it could be better for your health and cost less.

3. Disposable Batteries

Have you ever stopped to think about all the items in your home that require batteries? It’s probably a lot. And if you have kids, the number of items is likely to be exponentially higher. All those items are costing you unnecessary money if you’re continuing to use disposable batteries. They don’t last very long and are becoming increasingly expensive.

Instead, consider picking up some rechargeable batteries and a quality charging station. Although the costs might be a little higher upfront, the long-term savings will add up quickly.

4. Disposable Mop Pads and Duster Refills

Do you clean your home with disposable dusters and wet pads? While these can help simplify home cleaning, as you just use the pad and then throw it away, they can get expensive.

Instead, try using a microfiber pad with your favorite smelling soap. You’ll be able to reuse these each time you clean your floors, eliminating waste and the extra expense.

5. Single-Use Coffee Pods

Keurig coffee makers have become extremely popular over the past decade. They make preparing your morning coffee quick. Unfortunately, the convenience that coffee pods provide comes at a cost.

Packages of coffee pods are significantly more expensive than using ground coffee and a traditional coffee maker. If you want to continue using your single-use coffee maker, purchase a reusable pod with ground coffee.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cutting Expenses for the Middle Class: 5 Home Items To Stop Buying Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.