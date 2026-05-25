Cutting Back on Essential Healthcare Due to Rising Retirement Costs? 4 Strategies You Can Try.

Key Points

Government assistance programs may help you reduce your costs.

Telehealth visits may be more affordable than in-person care.

Many hospitals have financial assistance programs for low-income families.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

For some, rising gas prices are just an inconvenience to grumble about. For others, they mean making difficult choices about what they can afford to spend this month.

If your budget is already pared down to the essentials, you might even find yourself skipping necessary retirement healthcare expenses to keep your bills manageable. But there might be other ways you can keep costs down while still getting the care you need. Try the following four things.

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1. Look into government assistance programs

There are government programs that can help you with your medical costs. You're probably already on Medicare if you're 65 or older, but you may also qualify for Medicaid. This can further reduce your out-of-pocket expenses without sacrificing care.

Medicare's Extra Help program is another option that could help you keep prescription drug costs manageable. It helps you pay for prescription medication deductibles and copays. You will qualify for this automatically if you're on Medicaid or receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.

2. Use coupons on prescription medications when possible

Websites like GoodRx can help you find coupons that lower your out-of-pocket prescription drug costs. Sites like these are free to use, so they're worth checking before you pay full price for your prescriptions. This strategy can be especially effective if you also switch to generic medication, as these are often cheaper than name-brand drugs.

3. Explore telehealth options

Telehealth services can be much cheaper than in-person doctor visits, and they may save you time and travel costs as well. They're not for every medical condition, though. If you have an issue that requires in-person testing, you're better off with a traditional doctor visit.

4. Talk to your hospital about financial assistance

Hospitals often have financial assistance programs to help you if you're unable to pay the full out-of-pocket costs for your medical care. You will need to provide details about your household finances as part of the application process.

If financial assistance isn't an option for you, look into payment plans. These can help you spread your expenses out over time, so you don't have to pay for a huge bill all at once. These strategies won't eliminate your out-of-pocket healthcare costs, but they can help make them a little easier to stomach.

If you're ever struggling to pay a bill, contact the healthcare provider right away to discuss your options. Acting promptly is usually better than waiting until the due date has passed.

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