Cutia Therapeutics Unveils Successful Acne Treatment Trial

May 30, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.

Cutia Therapeutics has presented positive results from their Phase III clinical trial of CU-10201, a new topical acne treatment, at the 13th Asian Dermatology Congress. The treatment showed significant improvement in patients with moderate to severe acne over 12 weeks, with no serious adverse events reported. CU-10201 has received priority review designation and an accepted New Drug Application in the PRC, signaling a potential breakthrough in acne therapy.

