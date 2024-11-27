Cutia Therapeutics Unveils Promising Phase III Trial Results

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.
Cutia Therapeutics has announced promising results from Phase III clinical trials in China for their products CU-40102, a topical finasteride spray for hair loss, and CU-30101, a localized analgesic cream. Both products demonstrated significant efficacy and safety, with CU-40102 showing a marked improvement in hair count and CU-30101 proving as effective as the reference product for pain relief. These advancements highlight Cutia’s growing influence in the dermatology sector.
