Cutia Therapeutics Reports Promising Trial Results

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.
Cutia Therapeutics has announced promising results from its Phase II clinical trial of CU-20401, a new drug for treating submental adipose accumulation. The trial showed significant efficacy and a favorable safety profile, with no serious adverse effects. This development could position Cutia favorably in the market for obesity-related treatments.
