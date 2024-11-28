News & Insights

Cutia Therapeutics Reports Promising Trial Results

November 28, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.

Cutia Therapeutics has announced promising results from its Phase II clinical trial of CU-20401, a new drug for treating submental adipose accumulation. The trial showed significant efficacy and a favorable safety profile, with no serious adverse effects. This development could position Cutia favorably in the market for obesity-related treatments.

