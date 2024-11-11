News & Insights

Cutia Therapeutics Gains Approval for Acne Treatment

November 11, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.

Cutia Therapeutics has received marketing approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its topical 4% minocycline foam, CU-10201, designed to treat moderate to severe acne vulgaris. This is the first topical minocycline approved globally, offering benefits like lower systemic exposure and fewer side effects compared to oral medications. The approval follows promising Phase III clinical trial results indicating significant efficacy and safety.

