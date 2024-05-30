Cutia Therapeutics’ Atopic Dermatitis Drug Advances

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.

Cutia Therapeutics has announced the approval of their Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CU-10101, a topical small molecule agent aimed at treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, by China’s Center for Drug Evaluation. The approval marks a significant step allowing the company to initiate Phase I clinical trials in the PRC. This new non-hormonal, topical treatment offers a promising alternative to current therapies, potentially reducing side effects and improving patient compliance.

