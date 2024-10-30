News & Insights

Cutia Therapeutics Announces Trial Success for Fat Reduction Drug

October 30, 2024 — 06:41 pm EDT

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.

Cutia Therapeutics has announced the completion of a Phase II clinical trial for CU-20401, a novel drug targeting submental fat reduction. This development marks a potential breakthrough in obesity treatments as the drug works by breaking down collagen in fat tissues to reduce localized fat accumulation. Investors are advised to stay informed as the company progresses with this promising treatment.

