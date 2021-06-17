Cutera's (NASDAQ:CUTR) Wonderful 328% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) share price has soared 328% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In more good news, the share price has risen -1.5% in thirty days.

Given that Cutera didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Cutera can boast revenue growth at a rate of 8.5% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. However, the share price gain of 34% during the period is considerably stronger. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CUTR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 17th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Cutera stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cutera shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 239% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 34%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cutera you should know about.

We will like Cutera better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.