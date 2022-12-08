Markets
CUTR

Cutera Slips 8% After Pricing $100 Mln Senior Notes

December 08, 2022 — 10:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of offering of $100 million of convertible senior notes. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00 percent per year.

The provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions expects net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $96.4 million. Cutera intends to use approximately $20.8 million of the net proceeds to pay the aggregate cost of the capped call transactions described below.

Currently, shares are at $45.23, down 8.92 percent from the previous close of $49.66, on a volume of 1,053,687.

