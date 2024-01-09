Cutera Shares Rally After Reporting Prel. Full-year Revenue Above Prior Guidance

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of aesthetics device company Cutera, Inc. (CUTR), are rising more than 40% Tuesday morning after the company reported preliminary full-year revenue above the previous outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range of $211.5 million to $212.5 million, up from the prior outlook of $205 million. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $211.27 million.

CUTR is at $4.68 currently. It has traded in the range of $1.38-37.34 in the last 52 weeks.

