News & Insights

Markets
CUTR

CUTERA Says FDA Clears AviClear As Long-Term Treatment For Mild To Severe Acne

June 15, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dermatology solutions provider CUTERA, INC. (CUTR) announced Thursday a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of AviClear as a long-term treatment for mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris. This is the first acne therapy to claim long term effectiveness for mild, moderate and severe acne.

AviClear initially received FDA clearance in March 2022 following an extensive clinical trial. Now after months of clinical data evaluation, the FDA has additionally recognized AviClear as a clinically efficacious and proven treatment for the long-term treatment of acne.

AviClear selectively targets and suppresses the sebaceous glands, eliminating acne at the source, offering a durable and prescription free option for patients and providers.

As the first 1726nm laser to be introduced to the market, AviClear continues to challenge the status quo in the acne landscape.

In three, 30-minute treatment sessions 90% of patients experienced visible improvement in their acne six months after their third session. According to 12-month clinical data, improvement increases to 92%, confirming long-term efficacy of acne clearance and skin quality over time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CUTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.