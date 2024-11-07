Cutera reports Q3 EPS ($1.94) vs. ($2.22) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $32.5M, consensus $32.09M. “Our third quarter reflects consistent execution against our strategic priorities, with core capital sales improving on a sequential basis, AviClear continuing to grow year-over-year driven by strong sales and utilization in international markets, and favorable underlying trends in our gross margin and operating expense profile,” commented Taylor Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera (CUTR), Inc. “We remain focused on expanding access to AviClear, our breakthrough technology for the treatment of acne, through training and education, practice development, and clinical indication expansion.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CUTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.