Cutera Names Taylor Harris As CEO, Shares Gain

(RTTNews) - Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Thursday announced the appointment of Taylor Harris as chief executive officer, effective August 7, 2023. Harris will succeed its interim CEO Sheila Hopkins.

The Brisbane, California-based aesthetic and dermatology solutions provider said Harris and Hopkins will continue to serve as Directors.

Prior to joining Cutera, Harris had served MyoKardia, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

In the pre-market, the shares are gaining more than 12.32 percent at $14.85.

