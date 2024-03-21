CUTERA INC Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CUTERA INC (CUTR) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$45.2 million, or -$2.27 per share. This compares with -$7.79 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.6% to $49.5 million from $67.4 million last year.

CUTERA INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$45.2 Mln. vs. -$7.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.27 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $49.5 Mln vs. $67.4 Mln last year.

