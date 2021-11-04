Cutera Inc (CUTR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator.

Today I am joined on the call by Rohan Seth, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, I will provide a brief overview of our third quarter 2021 business results, operational highlights and some commercial insights from the period. Rohan, will then provide details of our financial results, as well as share our updated outlook for performance over the remainder of 2021 before turning the call back to me for some final comments. I will then open the call to your questions.

During the third quarter of 2021, our business continued to perform well, delivering solid results across each category. Over the period, we did not see the negative impact from the Delta variant that many other businesses within the healthcare sector experienced as a static procedure volumes and customer interest in capital equipment purchases remains strong and well above prior year levels.

As we anticipated, many physician customers took well-earned vacations in North America and Europe over the course of the quarter, while physician vacations and family holidays had only a minimal impact on treatment volumes within the period. We know that demand for treatments in the fourth quarter of 2021 remained strong likely absorbing any pent-up demand from the third quarter.

The physician vacations and associated treatment flow disruptions demonstrated a return to more normal routines and predictable patterns confirming the overall strength that continues across aesthetic practices. This is further confirmed by informal surveys of aesthetic practices, which are reporting fully book schedules through the end of the year.

Turning now to our performance for third quarter 2021, total revenue for third quarter '21 was $57.4 million, an increase of 47% over prior year results and 24% above our pre-COVID third quarter 2019 performance. Notably, capital equipment sales continue to trend favorably during the quarter with capital equipment revenues of $32.2 million representing an increase of 33% over prior year levels.

Cutera's capital equipment sales were driven by particularly strong performances from our direct sales teams in North America and Europe, as well as from strength in our distributor markets. In North America, our capital equipment performance sequentially improved over second quarter 2021 during the period. We were able to expand our capital equipment sales force taking increased sales coverage into fourth quarter 2021 and beyond.

Our new North American sales reps are coming along very nicely and doing the work necessary to build robust deal pipelines in advance of 2022. While we are yet to completely close the gap on pre-COVID 2019 capital revenue levels in North America, we are pleased with the sales teams pace of improvement and excited to see how the newer sales reps will add to the collective.

We consider third quarter 2021 performance to be a positive leading indicator for future capital systems revenue growth as we fuel North American capital equipment sales with increased sales force coverage. Despite an increasingly competitive energy-based aesthetic equipment market, our sales teams across the U.S. and Canada have steadily delivered sequential growth selling through competitive challenges by highlighting the features and benefits and economic value that the Cutera portfolio offers our customers.

The revitalization and expansion of our North American sales force remains a positive driver of our business and coupled with investments in our key account managers, we are building strong and sustained momentum providing differentiated service and support to our customers.

In Europe, during the third quarter 2021, we saw continued improvement of our capital sales allowing us to overcome headwinds typically associated with the seasonality of Europe third quarter volumes. Our investments in recruiting and upgrading our sales team along with increasing our robust and experienced European leadership team have delivered the desired results of accelerating our capital equipment growth. And all indicators point toward continued expansion of energy-based equipment sales as we continue to cultivate deals and expand further in the key European regions such as Germany.

As for our capital equipment sales in the direct markets of Australia, New Zealand and Japan there were some impacts from the COVID travel restrictions and reduced patient treatment volumes due to lower vaccination rates respectively. Despite the regional headwinds from government imposed restrictions limiting people from venturing beyond five kilometers of their home in larger metropolitan centers of Australia, our team pushed through and delivered several deals in a very slow third quarter 2021 market.

Looking forward, restrictions are lifting across Australia and we anticipate that our team will be active and aggressive closing out the year. Additionally, we are seeing increasing vaccination rates across Japan supporting our outlook for capital equipment revenue recoveries in both regions starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 and carrying well into 2022.

As I previously noted, we remain confident that the global capital systems spending environment is strong and still improving. Customer interest for capital equipment purchases continues to climb and we anticipate a solid fourth quarter to close out the year carrying this strength into 2022.

Now moving to the recurring revenue, this business maintained the positive momentum coming off the prior quarter, delivering $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 68% over prior year. During the quarter all three recurring revenue categories skincare, consumable products and services contributed to our improved recurring revenue mix and the robust year-over-year growth.

During the third quarter of 2021 our skincare business delivered revenue of $14.8 million, up 117% over prior year period. This performance was ahead of expectations, driven by greater volumes from physician customer restocking in advance of an announced price increase. Needless to say, we are pleased by the continued success, our skincare team in Japan has delivered expanding active account basis, an increasing penetration within the existing accounts.

Going forward, we anticipate that our normalized run rate for skincare will settle in below the third quarter levels as pre-price increased inventories work down and patients resume their routines skincare and aesthetic treatment patterns. Once run rate settle in, we expect to maintain revenues at market growth rates for this category.

With regard to consumables, third quarter of 2021 revenue was $3.7 million representing a growth of 60% over the same period in prior year. Revenue growth in this category was driven by continued strength of patient traffic despite the seasonal disruption from summer holidays and physician vacations. Notwithstanding the seasonality, North American performance was solid and steady driven by revenue-generating activities carried out at practices by Cutera new and expanding key account manager presence.

Over the third quarter, we continue to expand our key account manager team and have aggressively onboard of these new reps. Customer sentiment for these resources have been strong and we expect to see increasing consumable revenues for the business in the later part of fourth quarter 2021 and carrying into 2022 as the impact of our TAM activities flow through our customers' practices.

The third and final category within recurring revenue is our Global Services. This category includes income associated with time and material repair fees, as well as the sale of service agreements to owners of our energy-based aesthetic systems. Global service revenue was $6.7 million in the period, representing a growth of 14% over the prior year period, driven by increased volumes of service agreements covering a growing installed base of systems. We expect that global service revenues will continue to grow at a steady rate above capital as service agreement attached rates improve in addition to the growing volume of our active installed base of systems.

Before turning the call over to Rohan, I would like to recognize the continued progress our team has made on one of our vital few initiatives, gross margin expansion. During the period, like so many other businesses, we experienced some specific headwinds from increasing costs of critical components and high demand materials. Additionally inbound and outbound freight expenses have increased more recently.

Nevertheless our supply chain and engineering teams have continued to identify improvements to offset much of the impact of these costs being passed along. Meanwhile, our sales teams have been exceptionally strong in holding price in the face of competition, enabling us to not only maintain our margins but to expand from our other cost improvement efforts.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Rohan. Rohan?

Rohan Seth -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Dave.

As I review my prepared remarks, I want to note that I will primarily focus on non-GAAP results unless otherwise stated. A complete reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the earnings release. We encourage listeners and readers to review our non-GAAP metrics in conjunction with the GAAP results as contained in our earnings release.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $57.4 million compared to $39.1 million for the same period in 2020, representing growth of approximately 47%. North American capital equipment revenue was $20.7 million compared to $13.7 million for the same period last year, representing growth of 51% over 3Q, 2020.

International capital equipment revenue for the third quarter was $11.5 million as compared to $10.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing growth of 10%. The year-over-year performance of our international capital sales benefited from our European sales team driving growth of 52%, our Australia-New Zealand team delivering 16% growth and our Middle East and Asia-Pacific distributor markets, delivering a growth of 11% over the prior year period.

Our teams within these markets continue to lay a strong foundation for sustainable growth over the next several years. Recurring revenue, defined as consumables global service and skincare revenue was $25.2 million compared to $15 million for the same period last year, representing 68% growth over prior year. As Dave mentioned earlier, a source of pride for third quarter 2021 was our gross margin performance.

In the face of several economic headwinds within the third quarter of 2021, GAAP gross margin was 58.2% versus 55.6% for the same period last year and non-GAAP gross margin finished at 58.3% versus 57.2% in Q3, 2020. These improvements were driven by continued leverage on our fixed overhead cost base and consistent execution against our vital few initiatives.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $28.4 million compared to $20 million for the same period last year. Our results reflect higher variable compensation expenses, as well as increased investments to continue to drive our top line growth.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $17.9 million compared to $10.9 million for the same period last year. The higher expense was primarily driven by higher sales and investments in sales force expansion and optimization across multiple geographies.

R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $4.7 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period last year, driven by research and clinical investments in new technology. Finally G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $5.7 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior year driven by reductions in administration expenses.

For the third quarter of 2021, our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million compared to $2.4 million for the same period last year. This continued improvement in our profitability is the direct result for our global teams working in concert and bringing a laser focus on driving growth with a view to our bottom line. There were no materials or significant changes to our tax positions.

Turning now to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with approximately $162.5 million of cash and equivalents compared to $42.4 million at the same time last year and $169.2 million at the end of second quarter 2021. The reduction in cash in the second quarter of 2021 is largely driven by ERP expansion due to revenue mix and timing, as well as investments in our ERP program.

We ended the quarter with $35.5 million of inventory up $0.9 million from Q2, 2021. We expect our inventories will increase through year-end driven by our efforts to continue to secure our supply chain.

As you may have picked up from my prepared remarks, a key word that I have used over and over is investments. And I'd like to take a moment to provide some further details on this front. We continue to prepare our company for the next phase of our growth. One area where we have been increasing our investment is in our information technology infrastructure more specifically, our new ERP system. With strong momentum in our core business and some pivotal growth initiatives on the horizon, we are at a stage in our company's lifecycle where it's important to build a truly scalable architecture to support the next phase of our growth.

We continue to chip away at this area, which is one of our vital few initiatives and we plan to have the system in place in advance of some of our new product launches in the next year. Finally, moving back to our top line performance and outlook. Given our strong performance in the quarter and solid outlook, we are increasing our guidance. We are raising full year 2021 total revenue guidance to a range of $224 million to $228 million, representing year-over-year adjusted revenue growth of 52% to 54%.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Dave for some closing remarks. Dave?

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rohan.

As we look ahead to the next several quarters, we are well positioned to execute our plans to accelerate growth through a reengineered and revitalized global direct sales force. We have made critical investments in expanding our capital sales coverage, as well as improving our sales leadership in each of our global direct sales organizations.

Additionally, we have made investments in repositioning our business relationship with our customer through investments in our key account managers. These field based resources are tasked with driving activities, which increased practice revenues for our customers, as well as drive Cutera consumable revenue. We believe that our customers will recognize the benefit of our key account managers being fully aligned to the financial performance of their practice and elect to adopt other Cutera energy-based equipment into their practices. Our sales force optimization and expansion investments set the stage for a strong finish to the year, as well as building momentum going into 2022.

Internally, we have moved efficiently and effectively in the development of new and novel products representing first mover advantages. As new products come together with our revitalized and fully scaled sales organizations, we have the strength and capabilities to deliver amazing results. Our future is extremely bright as we continue to execute our plans and deliver strong sustainable results.

With that, I'd like to open the call to questions. Operator?

Simran Kaur -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Hi, good afternoon guys. This is Simran on for Matt. Thank you for taking the questions. So first I want to start on skincare, again really solid performance here. I think you guys mentioned that the run rate going forward will be lower, then obviously the implied rate here. And on previous calls that kind of run rate you also mentioned wasn't really maintainable, but it continues to outperform? So how do we think about this franchise going forward and is $15 million the new base. And then also if you could expand on any of the trends that you might be saying, that suggests that this kind of growth is sustainable, maybe even in markets outside of Japan?

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, thank you so much for the color Simran, and give our best to Matt. Thanks for the question on skincare. During the prepared remarks we mentioned a little bit of a pull forward due to an announced price increase that we delivered during the period. It's hard to kind of estimate what that really is. But we do believe that the run rate for this business on a more normalized rate is somewhere between $12 million -- or around $12 million, not -- certainly not $15 million and certainly not $14.8 million, which we saw in the period. So we think that there's probably going to be a knock-on effect in the fourth quarter of some kind of pullback because people bought ahead. And so we're kind of still working through that.

The things we track on this and the reason why we do believe that there is some sustainability to this growth is the fact that we see growth coming from two elements here. We see new accounts and account expansion. We also continue to see penetrations within accounts where existing accounts are doing more altogether. So like all in, we think that there's some sustainability that comes from further expansion to new accounts. We also think there's an ability to continue to penetrate newer accounts that haven't been fully penetrated yet. And that gives us kind of the hope for the sustainability. But that run rate does need to come back down to something that doesn't reflect a pull forward or a customer behavior that's not consistent with the run rate closer to kind of like $12 million.

Simran Kaur -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay. Perfect. And then real quick on the capital environment. we see North America saw a sequential step-up, which you mentioned was really driven by the sales force here. From that standpoint, what -- how do you expect the momentum to carry forward into Q4 and then 2022?

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I think what's important for everyone on the call to understand, and it's another great question is that North America has continued to have sequential improvement actually starting from third quarter last year to fourth to the first quarter of this year, second and then third. And they have continued to step forward. Some of this is the result of a focus on process. And some of this is a focus on expanding the sales force itself, which has been obviously beneficial. More recently, we've hired a number of new territory managers. And now territory managers are the entry-level positions within our sales organization. And they do require a little bit longer time for training and development as well as building their pipeline. But we do think that this will continue to move forward in North America and have another kind of projection of sequential improvement as these folks continue to deliver greater kind of rep productivity.

Simran Kaur -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay. Got it. Just if I could squeeze a quick one in here. Acne, do we have any updates there or timing of when we can see any data or what we will get an update?

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

So Simran, I'm going to give you credit for not asking that as the first question. I just want to point out to everybody, we've remained very tight lipped on acne for obvious reasons around protecting our competitive advantages that we believe that we're building internally to the business. So we're not really talking about timing. We're not talking about technology, and we're certainly not talking about the data.

I would share with everyone listening that we continue to have an increasing level of confidence as we build experience inside the building with the product, the technology and kind of what we see from kind of engagements with clinicians. Once we reach a point that we believe that it's appropriate for us to share with the market, we will. But for now, we're going to just say that we're making good steady progress and that things remain on track for our internal plans.

Simran Kaur -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay. All good. Thank you for being a good sport.

Our next question is from Jon Block with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Jon Block -- Stifel -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys, and good afternoon. Maybe first one, Dave. On the North American sales force, I don't think we're going to be able to get an actual number rep from you. But where are you guys going to end the year versus, call it, the goal or the plan? And when we think about '22, do you expect that North American sales force to sort of be where you really wanted to be by early or mid- next year as some of these new products come into the fold?

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Jon, that's a great question and thanks for that. I think you're hitting the right point. We've been slow and steady in our growth and our process improvements in North America. I think we've added to the collective effectively in each quarter over the last four or five quarters. And I think we're going to exit this year with probably the right number of people in the right seats on the bus. They're still building their pipeline. They're still coming down the development curve. But I think you're exactly right. As we think about 2022, our intent is by, we'll say, mid-2022, we're hitting our stride with this sales organization in North America, and we're delivering on kind of our expectations. So we'll continue to add reps as opportunities exist. But I think going into the early part of 2022, I think we have the right people. We just need to move them through the development process.

Jon Block -- Stifel -- Analyst

Got it. Perfect. Thanks. And Rohan, just to shift gears over to you. You talked about gross margins of 60%, 60% plus, low to mid at 1.60s. And then, of course, skincare was ripping. And so you sort of reconfigured that a little bit but still talk to 60% less. What you're seeing with the supply chain and freight? And obviously, it's not specific to you guys, it's so global in nature. Can we still get there over the next 12 to 24 months? Or just with what you're experiencing? Is there enough slack in the system where you're able to pull out costs from other parts of the equation, where you still feel good on that low to mid-60 over time, to be clear?

Rohan Seth -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So I think that's a great question, Jon, and thanks for kind of summarizing what we've talked about in the past. So first of all, I'd say I'm really pleased with the progress that we've made so far year-to-date. And my congratulations and thanks to our operations teams for all their efforts in getting us to the place that we are at. We're not immune to the supply chain challenges that the rest of the world and the market has faced. But I say that it hasn't impacted our growth. It is not deterring us from that previously stated non-GAAP margin goal of mid-60s. I would say it impacts our timing a little bit. But I continue to be very confident in our ability to get there, I'd say, over the next couple of years. And there are several catalysts that are still in our bag to continue to deliver further expansion. I would add that we saw a step change in our margin in 2021. And going forward, the expansion and the changes would be more gradual.

Jon Block -- Stifel -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. Great. And last one for me, I'll throw a quick third one. So Rohan, your -- track, you said paying particular attention to your wording, you were calling on investments. I was paying attention to what other one. I thought you said product launches next year in '22 being plural, not singular. So maybe if you -- Dave, if you could just talk to, we're all so fixated on acne and I get it from a timing perspective of what you're willing to disclose. But just when we think about that pipeline, are there going to be other offerings? Is it going to be new platforms? Or outside of acne, should we think of more maybe just refreshers across some of the other platforms that Cutera currently has? Thanks, guys.

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jon. Great question. So I'm not going to give you an update on acne. And I'm not trying to be coy. I do believe that there's reason to kind of be very tight to the vest. That said, R&D work continues to be ongoing with other projects. These are addressing other innovative spaces or markets that I think will be delivered as we continue to update our portfolio. I think there's probably a mix of programs in our portfolio right now of projects, some of them being more innovative and others being kind of updates to existing systems. And our intent will be to kind of get through some of the development and activities we have outstanding with acne, but also to follow that up with some additional products going into the core business that we have. So we're anticipating bringing some other things out. And once we get into 2022 and we provide guidance, we'll give a little bit more insight into what we'll be delivering and when.

Jon Block -- Stifel -- Analyst

Perfect. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Chris Cooley with Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Cooley -- Stephens -- Analyst

Good afternoon and thanks so much for taking the questions. As much as I'd like to ask about acne, it sounds like I should pass. So I will spare you. Maybe, Dave, though, I -- and Rohan, I really would appreciate if you could just give us a little bit of color. When you think about the domestic market and also when you look internationally, talk to us about maybe how you're seeing the various channels exhibit growth and really kind of trying to look at the traditional cosmetic derm or med derm type channel relative to the -- and how your portfolio plays to that? And then I have a quick follow-up. Thanks so much.

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Chris. So first of all, I think it's important for those on the call that maybe don't realize this is we look at our portfolio from a perspective of not only offering broad procedural coverage to the practitioner but also doing so in what we think is an economic advantage procedure fee. So our intent -- while the capital is expensive from a standpoint of features and benefits we offer, it covers a vast majority of procedures that can be done within the practice. In addition, we look at things that allow us to do procedures in less time, returning treatment rooms and labor within the practice back to the practitioner for them to use in other ways. So our intent is to be a very economically advantaged provider to the practice, and we see that across both derms and med spas. I think what we see in terms of growth is we see a continued evaluation and growth within the derm practices into incorporating esthetics more broadly. We're seeing some of that as some of the older derms retire and younger derms come into the practice that they're incorporating smaller components into the practice that include cash pay procedures. And so we continue to see that as a growth potential into existing practices as well as new practices being set up.

In terms of the med spas, we think that they continue to -- the ones that survive the crisis and had good cash flows continue to invest broadly in doing more and greater procedures. And they're looking for a low cost, high profitability procedures to incorporate into their offerings as well. So I think in both cases, we have a portfolio that blends well into providing good coverage across multiple procedures and with the med spas offering them certain products such as our truSculpt flex that now can do a kind of an exercise in 15 minutes instead of what was 40 minutes. So those type of things that we can produce and provide to the marketplace that allows them to collect similar or higher fees in shorter periods of time gives us that economic advantage for procedure fees.

Chris Cooley -- Stephens -- Analyst

Super. Thanks. And just to maybe clarify there as well, when you think about growth, any of those respective channels as you've defined them, are you seeing it relatively balanced right now? Is one growing faster than the other? Just want to clarify that before I do my follow-up.

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Great question. I think we see a little bit more growth right now in our portfolio with the derm practices. And I think this is primarily driven by the investments we're making with our key account managers. I think they blend very well into a derm practice. Not that they don't provide great support to med spas as well, but I think, in particular, we found greater uptake out of the gate with the key account managers due to the nature of those practices and how they've worked with other, I'll say, providers, not capital providers, but with other providers on their key account managers. And they know how to engage with us and how to work to drive their revenues.

So I think that's helping a great deal in particular. And I think -- we also find that our portfolio lends to more clinical selling. And I think with our key account managers, in particular, being on board, we've hired people that have been in the esthetic space but understand the clinical value what we're providing. And I think that indeed helps and kind of reinforces and supports our capital sales reps in what they're doing. So I think we see slightly more growth in the derm and the core business side. However, we do see strong growth in those med spas that are extending and expanding their operations.

Chris Cooley -- Stephens -- Analyst

Perfect. Appreciate that. And then just lastly for me, when you look at the business here, extremely strong third quarter guidance raise, getting a favorable mix shift there. And as a result, profitability looks much improved as you're going forward, and the company has a strong balance sheet as well. When you look out into calendar '22, you're talking about launches, plural. I guess that includes acne, but we're not going to talk about that. Does it also maybe include in-licensing agreement or acquisitions? Or should we think about deploying that capital just for continued sales force expansion, DTC and investment internally there in R&D? Just kind of curious how you're thinking about other opportunities that may or may not be in the marketplace today.

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Let me hit it at a high level on kind of the way we're looking at the business. And then maybe Rohan can talk about some of the other investments that we want to continue to fund. But from a growth perspective, we think that some of the best things that we could do is -- from an R&D perspective is organic. We have more ideas than we have the ability to deliver right now. There are great, great people here in our R&D organization, our technical organization. And I think we want to continue to fund their ideas and their development efforts. And I think that we'll be well served in doing so.

I think the second thing is we believe that while there's plenty of opportunities out there to go out and pick something up and tuck it in, it doesn't really represent our portfolio and what we've built here. We think we're building something very special, and we want to continue to invest in that in particular. Not that we won't look at opportunities when they come across, but I think right now, we're not out shopping. We're out really focused on building and developing our own.

So Rohan, do you have anything you want to add to the investments?

Rohan Seth -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. And I think what I'd add, Dave, is that the inherent opportunity that's available at Cutera, we were still a growth mindset business, right? We're focused on the P&L for sure, but our primary focus is investing for growth. And that's how we're setting everything up trying to make everything scalable and really building a platform here to be able to launch into our next phase in terms of infrastructure, in terms of sales structure. And as Dave mentioned, R&D, obviously.

Chris Cooley -- Stephens -- Analyst

Thank you so much.

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Chris.

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Dave Mowry for closing comments.

David H. Mowry -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Maria. For those of you on the call, we want to thank you for your continued interest in Cutera. We remain excited and poised for growth, and we look forward to providing you with an update to our full year 2021 results at our next update during the first quarter of 2022. Until then, take care. Thank you.

