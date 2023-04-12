BioTech
CUTR

Cutera fires CEO, exec chairman after their push for board shakeup

April 12, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - Global aesthetics device company Cutera Inc CUTR.O said on Wednesday it has terminated CEO David Mowry and Executive Chairman Daniel Plants following recommendations from a special committee.

The decision comes just days after Mowry and Plants said in a press release that they were pushing for the removal of five of the board's eight directors and calling for a special meeting.

Independent board member Sheila Hopkins has been appointed as interim CEO, the company said, adding that the search for a permanent CEO was underway.

Representatives for Mowry and Plants did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

