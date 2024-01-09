Cutera Expects FY23 Revenue Better Than View

(RTTNews) - Cutera, Inc. (CUTR), an aesthetic and dermatology solutions provider, Tuesday announced that it expects higher revenue for the fourth quarter mainly due to improved core business performance in international markets and stable AviClear revenue. The projected revenue is higher than the company's prior outlook and consensus estimate.

For full-year 2023, the company expects revenue of $211.5 million to $212.5 million, compared to its previous revenue outlook of around $205 million. However, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate it to be $211.27 million.

The company stated that it expects cash and marketable securities of around $143 million for fiscal year 2023, higher than prior guidance of approximately $135 million.

Currently, Cutera's stock is gaining 15.50 percent, to $3.76 from the previous close of $3.29 on the Nasdaq.

