News & Insights

Markets
CUTR

Cutera Expects FY23 Revenue Better Than View

January 09, 2024 — 09:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cutera, Inc. (CUTR), an aesthetic and dermatology solutions provider, Tuesday announced that it expects higher revenue for the fourth quarter mainly due to improved core business performance in international markets and stable AviClear revenue. The projected revenue is higher than the company's prior outlook and consensus estimate.

For full-year 2023, the company expects revenue of $211.5 million to $212.5 million, compared to its previous revenue outlook of around $205 million. However, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate it to be $211.27 million.

The company stated that it expects cash and marketable securities of around $143 million for fiscal year 2023, higher than prior guidance of approximately $135 million.

Currently, Cutera's stock is gaining 15.50 percent, to $3.76 from the previous close of $3.29 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CUTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.