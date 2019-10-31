Cutera (CUTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cutera (CUTR) closed at $31.50, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of laser skin treatments had gained 9.66% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CUTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 7, 2019. In that report, analysts expect CUTR to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.20 million, up 4.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $175.60 million, which would represent changes of +72.73% and +7.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CUTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CUTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CUTR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 167.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 98.33.

The Lasers Systems and Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

