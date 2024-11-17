Customers turning away from Starbucks, say lost something, NYT reports

Some Starbucks (SBUX) customers, already squeezed by inflation, are simply balking at $8 lattes, while others are boycotting the chain for a variety of reasons. Still others have switched to coffee shop competitors that are popping up across the country, The New York Times’ Julie Creswell reports. Starbucks is also a victim of its own success. It pioneered the customized coffee drink, but those eight-ingredient drinks can take a couple of minutes to make. And with more than a third of transactions in recent quarters coming from mobile app orders, that can lead to long waits for customers who order in person, the author notes.

