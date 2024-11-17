News & Insights

Stocks

Customers turning away from Starbucks, say lost something, NYT reports

November 17, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Some Starbucks (SBUX) customers, already squeezed by inflation, are simply balking at $8 lattes, while others are boycotting the chain for a variety of reasons. Still others have switched to coffee shop competitors that are popping up across the country, The New York Times’ Julie Creswell reports. Starbucks is also a victim of its own success. It pioneered the customized coffee drink, but those eight-ingredient drinks can take a couple of minutes to make. And with more than a third of transactions in recent quarters coming from mobile app orders, that can lead to long waits for customers who order in person, the author notes.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SBUX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.