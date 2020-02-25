Customers to pay as Jyske Bank plans for sustained negative rates

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Danish lender Jyske Bank JYSK.CO said on Tuesday it would increase the total amount of deposits covered by negative interest to around 25 billion crowns ($3.6 billion), mitigating the costs it will have to pay to the central bank.

Jyske Bank, Denmark's third-largest bank, was the first Danish lender to impose negative rates on large deposits in August last year, affecting roughly 11,000 clients as of Dec. 1.

On Tuesday it said it was lowering the deposit amount exempted from negative interest to 250,000 Danish crowns, down from an earlier 750,000 crown limit on clients' personal accounts.

Around 25 billion crowns in deposits would be affected by the new interest rates, Jyske said.

Starting May 1, the bank will charge a negative 0.75% interest on amounts above the new limit, it said, saying it expected negative rates to persist for several years.

Also on Tuesday, the bank reported a full-year profit of 2.44 billion crowns, slightly down from 2.50 billion last year, but said it expected to deliver profit after tax in the range of 1.8 billion to 2.2 billion crowns in 2020.

Shares in Jyske traded up 0.59% at 0839 GMT.

"The pressure on net interest income increased, particularly due to the lower interest rates and customers' high propensity to save," Chief Executive Anders Dam said in a statement.

Dam said negative rates had contributed to a decline of 650 million in Jyske Bank's net interest income over the last five years.

The new policy will reduce some of the bank's costs of depositing funds at the central bank at a negative rate.

In 2019, net interest income declined 6.4% compared to the year earlier, the bank said, while fee income rose 17% and value adjustments rose by 319 million crowns.

Those increases were mainly because of high remortgaging activity in Denmark last year, prompted by the low rates, and favourable bond price developments.

($1 = 6.8851 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

