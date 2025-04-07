Customers Bancorp's Preferred Stock, Series F Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: CUBI.PRF) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.3716), with shares changing hands as low as $23.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.45% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CUBI.PRF was trading at a 0.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.17% in the "Banking & Savings" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBI.PRF shares, versus CUBI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CUBI.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Monday trading, Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: CUBI.PRF) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CUBI) are up about 0.8%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.