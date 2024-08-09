Customers Bancorp's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CUBI.PRE) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.715), with shares changing hands as low as $24.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.96% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CUBI.PRE was trading at a 0.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.50% in the "Banking & Savings" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for CUBI.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Friday trading, Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CUBI.PRE) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CUBI) are off about 1.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.