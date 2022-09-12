Customers Bancorp's (NYSE:CUBI) investors will be pleased with their respectable 77% return over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) share price down 15% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 59%: better than the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Customers Bancorp was able to grow its EPS at 113% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 17% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.22.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:CUBI Earnings Per Share Growth September 12th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Customers Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Customers Bancorp's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Customers Bancorp hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 77% exceeds its share price return of 59%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Customers Bancorp returned a loss of 10% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 14%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Customers Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Customers Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

Customers Bancorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

