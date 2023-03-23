US Markets
Customers Bancorp weighs making an offer for Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News

March 23, 2023 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc CUBI.N is exploring a deal for all or part of the failed Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Pennsylvania-based lender has been seeking potential co-investors for a deal for Silicon Valley Bank, the report said.

FDIC, which controls the Silicon Valley Bank's assets, and Customers Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

