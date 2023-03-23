Customers Bancorp weighs making an offer for Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News

March 23 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc CUBI.N is exploring a deal for all or part of the failed Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Pennsylvania-based lender has been seeking potential co-investors for a deal for Silicon Valley Bank, the report said.

FDIC, which controls the Silicon Valley Bank's assets, and Customers Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

