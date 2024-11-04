Customers Bancorp price target raised to $80 from $78 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to $80 from $78 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s growth spend sets the stage for an earnings inflection in 2025. It believes believe Customers is setting up for a very good year in 2025.

