Customers Bancorp price target raised to $55 from $53 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to $55 from $53 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after Q3 earnings came in ahead of expectations. However, the recent regulatory written agreement, elevated usage of brokered deposits and charge-off activity keep the firm on the sidelines from a rating perspective, the analyst tells investors.

