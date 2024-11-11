News & Insights

Customers Bancorp price target raised to $55 from $53 at Stephens

November 11, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to $55 from $53 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after Q3 earnings came in ahead of expectations. However, the recent regulatory written agreement, elevated usage of brokered deposits and charge-off activity keep the firm on the sidelines from a rating perspective, the analyst tells investors.

