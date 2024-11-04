Customers Bancorp price target lowered to $55 from $61 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi lowered the firm’s price target on Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to $55 from $61 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm notes the quarter included significant noise.

