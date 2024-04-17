News & Insights

Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Security (CUBB) Price Target Increased by 10.95% to 28.02

April 17, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:CUBB) has been revised to 28.02 / share. This is an increase of 10.95% from the prior estimate of 25.25 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.05 to a high of 33.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.36% from the latest reported closing price of 18.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBB is 0.29%, an increase of 52.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CUBB / Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Security Shares Held by Institutions

TUNAX - Transamerica Unconstrained Bond A holds 68K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBB by 80.24% over the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 40K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

