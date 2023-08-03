News & Insights

Stocks
CUBB

Customers Bancorp Inc - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30 (CUBB) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 22.51

August 03, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp Inc - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:CUBB) has been revised to 22.51 / share. This is an decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of 25.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.39 to a high of 27.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from the latest reported closing price of 19.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp Inc - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBB is 0.17%, an increase of 40.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CUBB / Customers Bancorp Inc - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30/12/2034 USD 25 Shares Held by Institutions

TUNAX - Transamerica Unconstrained Bond A holds 79K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 40K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CUBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.