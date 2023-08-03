Customers Bancorp Inc - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30 (CUBB) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 22.51

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp Inc - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:CUBB) has been revised to 22.51 / share. This is an decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of 25.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.39 to a high of 27.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from the latest reported closing price of 19.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp Inc - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBB is 0.17%, an increase of 40.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TUNAX - Transamerica Unconstrained Bond A holds 79K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 40K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.