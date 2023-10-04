Customers Bancorp (FRA:334) Price Target Increased by 7.18% to 48.05

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp (FRA:334) has been revised to 48.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.18% from the prior estimate of 44.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.54 to a high of 60.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.02% from the latest reported closing price of 31.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 334 is 0.11%, an increase of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 30,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,049K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 50.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,656K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 779K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 94.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 22,731.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 652K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 45.75% over the last quarter.

