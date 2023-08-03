Customers Bancorp (FRA:334) Price Target Increased by 24.01% to 42.60

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp (FRA:334) has been revised to 42.60 / share. This is an increase of 24.01% from the prior estimate of 34.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.33 to a high of 51.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.09% from the latest reported closing price of 38.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 334 is 0.10%, a decrease of 23.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 31,903K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,148K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 39.72% over the last quarter.

KRE - SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF holds 786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 51.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 28.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 674K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 72.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 113.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.