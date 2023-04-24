Customers Bancorp (FRA:334) Price Target Decreased by 13.47% to 30.55

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp (FRA:334) has been revised to 30.55 / share. This is an decrease of 13.47% from the prior estimate of 35.30 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.08 to a high of 43.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.56% from the latest reported closing price of 17.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 334 is 0.13%, a decrease of 14.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 32,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,148K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 940K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 9.21% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 3.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 674K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 615K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 334 by 2.60% over the last quarter.

