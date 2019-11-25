Customers Bancorp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 11/27/19, Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CUBI.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 12/16/19. As a percentage of CUBI.PRC's recent share price of $25.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of CUBI.PRC to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when CUBI.PRC shares open for trading on 11/27/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.75%, which compares to an average yield of 6.21% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBI.PRC shares, versus CUBI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CUBI.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Monday trading, Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CUBI.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CUBI) are up about 0.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.