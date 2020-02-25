Customers Bancorp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 2/27/20, Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CUBI.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 3/16/20. As a percentage of CUBI.PRC's recent share price of $25.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of CUBI.PRC to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when CUBI.PRC shares open for trading on 2/27/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.78%, which compares to an average yield of 4.52% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBI.PRC shares, versus CUBI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CUBI.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CUBI.PRC) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CUBI) are down about 1.7%.

