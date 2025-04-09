Customers Bancorp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CUBI.PRE) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4672), with shares changing hands as low as $24.66 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.12% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, CUBI.PRE was trading at a 0.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.88% in the "Banking & Savings" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for CUBI.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:
In Wednesday trading, Customers Bancorp Inc's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CUBI.PRE) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CUBI) are up about 10.2%.
