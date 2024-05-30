News & Insights

Customers Bancorp Enhances Stock Plan and Elects Directors

May 30, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Customers Bancorp (CUBI) just unveiled an announcement.

Shareholders of Customers Bancorp, Inc. convened for their annual meeting and voted to enhance the company’s 2019 Stock Incentive Plan by authorizing an additional 750,000 shares. Key resolutions passed included the election of three Class I directors, the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the public accounting firm, and the approval of executive compensation. Additionally, shareholders agreed to hold future votes on executive pay every year and supported the amendment to the Stock Incentive Plan.

CUBI

