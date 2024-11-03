News & Insights

Stocks
CUBI

Customers Bancorp downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette

November 03, 2024 — 08:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Keefe Bruyette downgraded Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $52, down from $57. The firm materially lowered 2025 and 2026 estimates following a “rather significant” net interest income miss and recalibration in the outlook. Customers shares have the potential to re-rate higher later next year should the bank progress towards moving to more normalized profitability, but it is tough to see that happening until investors get greater comfort that the outlook has been more reasonably reset, particularly given the regulatory overhang, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CUBI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CUBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.