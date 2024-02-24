Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Price Target Increased by 7.29% to 67.52

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) has been revised to 67.52 / share. This is an increase of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 62.93 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 80.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.23% from the latest reported closing price of 52.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 12.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.17%, an increase of 30.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 31,558K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,902K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,715K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares, representing a decrease of 24.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 85.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 688K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing a decrease of 55.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 89.54% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 686K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Customers Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches.

