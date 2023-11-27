Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 54.46

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) has been revised to 54.46 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 51.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.88 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.72% from the latest reported closing price of 45.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.13%, an increase of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 30,008K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,132K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing an increase of 22.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 55.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,902K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,067K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing an increase of 27.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 79.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 663K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 20.94% over the last quarter.

Customers Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches.

