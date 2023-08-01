Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Price Target Increased by 31.34% to 47.56

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) has been revised to 47.56 / share. This is an increase of 31.34% from the prior estimate of 36.21 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from the latest reported closing price of 41.98 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.10%, a decrease of 23.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 31,730K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,148K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 39.72% over the last quarter.
KRE - SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF holds 786K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 51.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 28.47% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 674K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 674K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 72.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 113.29% over the last quarter.
Customers Bancorp Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches.
Additional reading:
- “A Forward-Thinking Bank with Strong Risk Management“ Let’s take on tomorrow. Investor Presentation: Q2 2023 July 2023 2 Let’s take on tomorrow. customers bancorp © 2023 C USTO M ERS BANC O RP, INC . / ALL RIG HTS RESERVED In addition to historical i
- *Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. 1 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2
- CUSTOMERS BANCORP ACQUIRES $631 MILLION LOAN PORTFOLIO FROM FDIC AT SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT AND RECRUITS VENTURE BANKING TEAM EXPANDS PREMIER NATIONAL BUSINESS SERVING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
- “A Forward-Thinking Bank with Strong Risk Management“ Let’s take on tomorrow. Investor Presentation: Q1 2023 April 2023 2 © 2023 C U STO M ERS BA N C O RP, IN C . / A LL RIG H TS RESERV ED Let’s take on tomorrow. In addition to historical information
- CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 244,212 $ 217,471 $ 200,438 $ 168,920
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.