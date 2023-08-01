Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Price Target Increased by 31.34% to 47.56

The average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) has been revised to 47.56 / share. This is an increase of 31.34% from the prior estimate of 36.21 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from the latest reported closing price of 41.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.10%, a decrease of 23.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 31,730K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,148K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 39.72% over the last quarter.

KRE - SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF holds 786K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 51.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 28.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 674K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 674K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 72.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 113.29% over the last quarter.

Customers Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches.

