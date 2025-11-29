Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Chairman and CEO Sells 7,479 Shares for $524K

Key Points

On Nov. 25, 2025, Jay S. Sidhu executed an open-market sale of Customers Bancorp shares.

Jay Sidhu is the Chariman and CEO of Customers Bancorp.

Jay S. Sidhu, Chairman & CEO, executed an open-market sale of 7,479 shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) on Nov. 25, 2025; see the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 7,479 Transaction value $523,947.33 Post-transaction shares (direct ownership) 918,216 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $63.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($70.06); post-transaction value based on Nov. 25, 2025, market close ($68.90).

Key questions

What proportion of Jay S. Sidhu's direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

The 7,479 shares sold represented approximately 0.81% of direct holdings prior to the transaction, indicating a small reduction relative to Sidhu's remaining stake.

This sale was materially smaller than his recent median sale size of 40,901 shares and below the overall median sell transaction of 45,200 shares since 2023, reflecting a lower-volume disposition than previous sell events.

The shares were sold at around $70.06 per share on Nov. 25, 2025, a modest premium to the market close that day of $69.33 and well above the opening price of $67.94, aligning with a period when Customers Bancorp, Inc. shares delivered a 22.05% total return over the prior twelve months as of that date.

After the sale, Sidhu retains direct ownership of 918,216 shares, valued at ~$63.7 million as of Nov. 25, 2025; his direct holdings account for approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. He also held 552,385 shares indirectly through several family trusts.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.42 billion Net income (TTM) $176.51 million 1-year price change 20.20%

* 1-year price change calculated using Nov. 25, 2025, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a range of deposit products, commercial and residential loans, and cash management services, with a focus on small and middle market businesses as well as individual consumers.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities, complemented by fee-based services such as merchant processing, treasury management, and digital banking solutions.

Serves business clients and consumers across the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, with a branch network and specialized offices in key metropolitan areas.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a regional bank holding company with a scalable platform and a strategic focus on commercial lending and technology-enabled banking services. The company leverages a diversified product suite and a targeted geographic footprint to serve business and retail clients. Its competitive edge lies in its ability to combine traditional relationship banking with innovative digital solutions, supporting growth and resilience in evolving market conditions.

Foolish take

Sidhu's sale of Customers Bancorp shares looks a lot more like an insider supplementing their income than an attempt to flee a sinking ship. He retained a significant stake both directly and indirectly, and his bank's performance hasn't been anything to complain about.

In October, Customers Bancorp reported third-quarter net income available to common shareholders that reached $2.20 per share. That was a 68% improvement from the net income figure the bank reported in the previous year period.

Customers Bancorp has been increasing its provision for credit losses. It had $27 million set aside at the end of the third quarter compared to just $17 million a year earlier. Loan quality has actually improved over the past year. The percentage of non-performing loans on its books fell to 0.17% at the end of September from 0.34% a year earlier.

This November, Customers Bancorp's subsidiary, Customers Bank, opened three new offices on the West Coast, plus offices in Reno and Las Vegas.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities by an insider on a public exchange at prevailing market prices.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Median sale size: The middle value in a series of insider sale transaction sizes, used to show typical transaction volume.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Net interest income: The difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits and borrowings.

Fee-based services: Revenue-generating services for which banks charge fees, such as treasury management or merchant processing.

Branch network: The system of physical bank locations serving customers in various regions.

Scalable platform: A business model or system that can grow efficiently as demand increases, without significant cost increases.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



