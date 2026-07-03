The Customers Bancorp Chairman Sold Over 60,000 Company Shares Worth $4.6 Million. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Chairman Jay Sidhu sold 60,315 shares for a total transaction value of ~$4.60 million on May 27, 2026.

This trade represented 4.35% of Sidhu's direct holdings at the time of sale.

Recent sales cadence reflects remaining capacity constraints, with direct holdings now at 767,557 shares — down over 51% from the start of the prior year.

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Jay S. Sidhu, Chairman of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI), reported the sale of 60,315 shares in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $4.60 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 60,315 Transaction value ~$4.60 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 767,557 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 557,638 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$58.43 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($76.23).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Jay S. Sidhu’s typical sell transactions?

This disposition of 60,315 shares is slightly above Sidhu's historical mean sale size of 56,768 shares, according to data from his nine prior sell transactions, but remains well within his observed historical range.

This disposition of 60,315 shares is slightly above Sidhu's historical mean sale size of 56,768 shares, according to data from his nine prior sell transactions, but remains well within his observed historical range. What proportion of Sidhu’s holdings were affected by this transaction?

This trade represented 4.35% of his direct holdings at the time of sale, signaling a partial reduction rather than a full-scale divestment.

This trade represented 4.35% of his direct holdings at the time of sale, signaling a partial reduction rather than a full-scale divestment. Does this sale impact Sidhu’s indirect or beneficial ownership?

Only direct shares were sold; Sidhu continues to hold 557,638 shares indirectly through various family-related entities, and his total beneficial ownership remains above 1.3 million shares.

Only direct shares were sold; Sidhu continues to hold 557,638 shares indirectly through various family-related entities, and his total beneficial ownership remains above 1.3 million shares. What does the recent trend in Sidhu’s selling activity suggest about his remaining capacity?

With direct holdings now at 767,557 shares — down over half from the prior year — recent transaction sizes are increasingly constrained by Sidhu’s reduced available share inventory, rather than by a deliberate slowdown in selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.50 billion Net income (TTM) $280.83 million 1-year price change 47.45%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Customers Bancorp offers a range of deposit products, commercial and residential loans, equipment financing, and cash management services across 12 full-service branches and select administrative offices.

It generates revenue primarily from net interest income on loans and deposits, as well as fee-based services including merchant processing and treasury management.

The company serves individual consumers, small businesses, and middle market companies, with a geographic focus on the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States.

Customers Bancorp is a regional banking institution with $1.50 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue and a focus on diversified lending and deposit services. Customers Bancorp leverages a branch-light model and technology-driven platforms to efficiently serve both retail and commercial clients. Its competitive edge lies in its targeted approach to underserved markets and its ability to provide tailored financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 27 sale of company stock by Customers Bancorp Executive Chairman Jay Sidhu came at a time when shares were well above their 52-week low of $59.34. In fact, at a weighted average sale price of $76.23, Sidhu’s disposition occurred when the stock was returning towards its high of $82.56 reached in January.

Given this context, it makes sense Sidhu would sell some of his holdings. The transaction came after the company granted him 23,077 restricted stock units (RSUs). He has over 100,000 RSUs among his 767,557 directly-held shares. This sizable equity stake combined with 557,638 indirectly-held shares indicates he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings, even after relinquishing the CEO role at the start of 2026.

Customers Bancorp stock experienced an upswing thanks to strong performance in the first quarter. Its Q1 net income available to common shareholders soared to $69.7 million from $9.5 million in 2025, and total customer deposts rose 14% year over year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.