Customers Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CUBI

In trading on Friday, shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.59, changing hands as low as $50.11 per share. Customers Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUBI's low point in its 52 week range is $40.75 per share, with $68.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.18.

