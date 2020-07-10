IBEX, an outsourced customer support services provider being spun-out of The Resources Group, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The company previously filed to raise $60 million March 2018, but withdrew the offering later that year.



IBEX is a leading global "customer experience" company that provides services to help companies more effectively engage with their customers. Its integrated Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) platform provides solutions that span the entire customer lifecycle and includes broad-based integrated offerings as well as customized solutions focused on specific client needs. Its top ten clients use an average of more than five services across its CLX platform.



The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company was founded in 2004 and booked $392 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IBEX. IBEX filed confidentially on December 20, 2019. Citi, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Customer support services provider IBEX refiles for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



